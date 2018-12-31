American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 379,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,504,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,920,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,467,054.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,384,479 shares of company stock worth $47,915,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.