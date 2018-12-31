American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.40% of American Public Education worth $45,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,614,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 193.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 464.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $440,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/american-public-education-inc-apei-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.