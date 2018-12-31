Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $95.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.40 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $94.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $379.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.26 million to $379.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $385.24 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $104,537.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,029.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Amerisafe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,136,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,136,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amerisafe by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 74,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amerisafe by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 143,027 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,653. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

