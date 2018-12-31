Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,931,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.99% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $131,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 278.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

