Amphenol Co. (APH) Receives $96.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,119,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,275,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.