Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $148.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $129.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $573.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $580.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $617.18 million, with estimates ranging from $606.30 million to $635.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

COLB stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 393,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $117,826.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

