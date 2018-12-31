Analysts Anticipate Mylan NV (MYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

MYL stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

