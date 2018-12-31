Analysts Anticipate Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.58 billion and the lowest is $8.41 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox posted sales of $8.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will report full year sales of $31.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.12 billion to $31.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.79 billion to $33.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twenty-First Century Fox.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 72,845,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,922,000 after buying an additional 731,573 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth $59,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 115.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth $14,246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 85.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 116,926 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

