Analysts Set Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

CCE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 1,167,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,348,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,852,000 after buying an additional 871,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,101,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,917,000 after buying an additional 457,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,541,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,518,000 after buying an additional 969,665 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,317,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,206,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

