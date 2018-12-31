Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Pivotal Research set a $25.00 price target on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

