Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (GCO) PT at $40.38

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research set a $52.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,741. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $887.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Genesco had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.