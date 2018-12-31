Analysts Set Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

MIK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 5,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,423. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,279,000 after buying an additional 85,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 257,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

