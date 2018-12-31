Analysts Set ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Target Price at $205.12

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,554. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $130.14 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -171.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $379,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $5,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,292,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,718 shares of company stock worth $36,566,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 33.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.