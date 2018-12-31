Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Price Target at $66.71

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 7,689,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,228,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

