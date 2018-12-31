Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Price Target at $1,302.60

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.60 ($17.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,070 ($13.98). 211,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($14.36), for a total value of £79,281.86 ($103,595.79). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400.54 ($4,443.41).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

