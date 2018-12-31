Analysts Set TUI AG (TUI) Target Price at $1,617.00

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617 ($21.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUI shares. UBS Group cut TUI to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on TUI from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.64) on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of €0.72 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from TUI’s previous dividend of $0.65.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.