Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Target Price at $293.00

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.00.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,495,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,727,948,000 after purchasing an additional 996,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,020. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

