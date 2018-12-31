Analysts Set W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Price Target at $309.33

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 161.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $146,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $281.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

