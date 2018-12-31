Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

12/31/2018 – Johnson & Johnson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 while the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. However, headwinds like generics competition, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Quite a few products in the company’s portfolio are facing generic competition. Moreover, biosimilar competition is hurting sales of blockbuster drug, Remicade. Procrit and Tracleer are expected to face generic competition in the United States soon. Meanwhile, J&J has got unfavorable ruling in district court cases related to generic versions of blockbuster drug Zytiga, opening doors for an earlier-than-expected generic launch in 2018/early 2019. Meanwhile, allegations that its talc/baby powders contain asbestos which causes the users to develop ovarian cancer have been an overhang on the stock’s price lately. Shares have underperformed the market this year so far.”

12/20/2018 – Johnson & Johnson was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2018 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

12/5/2018 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

11/28/2018 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

11/20/2018 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends.J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,547. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $552,762,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

