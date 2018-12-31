Analyzing GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) & The Competition

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGY) is one of 21 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 167 539 928 35 2.50

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 60.93%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -2.74% -32.94% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion $274.97 million 18.60 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $2.67 billion $330.60 million 2.50

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

