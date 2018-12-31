Analyzing Mazor Robotics (MZOR) & Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Integra Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.61 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.46 Integra Lifesciences $1.19 billion 3.18 $64.74 million $1.94 22.85

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Mazor Robotics. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64% Integra Lifesciences 5.49% 16.99% 6.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mazor Robotics and Integra Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazor Robotics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Integra Lifesciences 1 8 5 0 2.29

Mazor Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.27%. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $60.69, indicating a potential upside of 36.91%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Mazor Robotics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

