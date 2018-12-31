Analyzing Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) and HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mr. Cooper Group does not pay a dividend. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.34%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 183.04% 160.21% 19.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million 17.87 $318.29 million $1.34 33.90 Mr. Cooper Group $7.89 million 134.89 $25.88 million $0.12 97.67

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Cooper Group. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats HARGREAVES LANS/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

