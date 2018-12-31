Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.23 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $767.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.36.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

