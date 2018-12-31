Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Trading Up 5.3%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 601,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 265.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

