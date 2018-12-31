Approach Resources (AREX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 594,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 434,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.81.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Approach Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Approach Resources by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Approach Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Approach Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 361,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

