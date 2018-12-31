AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Oasis Petroleum worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 118,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 273.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.22. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Williams Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/aqr-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-oasis-petroleum-inc-oas.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.