AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ventas by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,978,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ventas by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,299,000 after buying an additional 1,331,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,410,000 after buying an additional 1,282,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,085,000 after buying an additional 945,600 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 800.7% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 954,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 848,960 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,018,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $59.36 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/aqr-capital-management-llc-sells-5495-shares-of-ventas-inc-vtr.html.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.