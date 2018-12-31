ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,507,000 after acquiring an additional 206,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ArcBest by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 115,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 250,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $83,593.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $177,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ArcBest Corp has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/arcbest-corp-arcb-holdings-trimmed-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.