Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.