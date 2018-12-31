Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,559.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,992,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 247,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 247,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 4,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

