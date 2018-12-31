Avnet (AVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avnet’s domestic and foreign operations are subject to significant competition. Moreover, unfavorable currency fluctuations and an uncertain macroeconomic environment remain concerns. A significant portion of Avnet’s revenues comes from the sale of semiconductors, which is a cyclical industry, characterized by changes in technology and manufacturing capacity. Moreover, the recent U.S-China trade war has taken a toll on the semiconductor industry, adding to the company's woes. Nonetheless, Avnet is benefitting from strong performance of Electronics Components and Premier Farnell segments. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

AVT stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

In other Avnet news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $1,039,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 57,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

