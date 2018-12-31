Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

