AXT Inc (AXTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AXT by 220.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AXT by 804.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $292,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AXT by 15.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. AXT has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.45.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

