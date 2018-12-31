Azure Power Global (AZRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.83

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 3635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 150,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,094,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Azure Power Global (AZRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.83” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/azure-power-global-azre-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-8-83.html.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.