BancFirst (BANF) versus Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Financial Comparison

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BancFirst alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BancFirst and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BancFirst pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 27.17% 13.90% 1.55% Northwest Bancshares 21.95% 8.27% 1.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $366.13 million 4.47 $86.43 million $2.72 18.37 Northwest Bancshares $469.34 million 3.71 $94.46 million $0.84 20.07

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. BancFirst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprise one-to-four family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, the company offers employee benefit, property, and casualty insurance services; and trust, investment management, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 172 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.