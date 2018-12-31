Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva-position-lowered-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.