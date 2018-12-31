Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Stake Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,446,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 409,671 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,934,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,838 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,051,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,695,000 after purchasing an additional 609,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 999,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.44 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

