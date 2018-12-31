Bank of America Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $55.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nike has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Nike by 16.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Nike by 2,966.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 266,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $9,943,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 167,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

