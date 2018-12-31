Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $166.63 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Xcel Energy worth $166,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,727,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after buying an additional 767,419 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 887,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,274,000 after buying an additional 238,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,564,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after buying an additional 237,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

