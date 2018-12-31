Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,721 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Rockwell Collins worth $161,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COL. Natixis raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after buying an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,882,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 4,638.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COL opened at $141.04 on Monday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

