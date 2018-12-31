Barker Minerals (BML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Barker Minerals Ltd (CVE:BML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Barker Minerals Company Profile (CVE:BML)

Barker Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, diamond, platinum group, molybdenum, and sulphide deposits. It has interests in the mineral claims in the Goose Range area of the Cariboo mining district comprising approximately 51,451 hectares in east central British Columbia.

