Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,332 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,138. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $107.30 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

