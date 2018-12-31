Barrie W. Ernst Sells 200 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,010 shares in the company, valued at $935,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

