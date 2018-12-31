Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.36 ($100.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Societe Generale set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

BMW stock traded up €0.84 ($0.98) during trading on Monday, reaching €70.70 ($82.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

