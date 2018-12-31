BBSCoin Reaches Market Cap of $107,844.00 (BBS)

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. BBSCoin has a total market capitalization of $107,844.00 and $110.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BBSCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Webchain (WEB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000203 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00412194 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About BBSCoin

BBS is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 70,737,843,625 coins. The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz.

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

BBSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BBSCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BBSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

