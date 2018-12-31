BEAT Reaches One Day Volume of $23,855.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BEAT token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. BEAT has a total market capitalization of $285,793.00 and approximately $23,855.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEAT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.02295185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00163112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00200797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027257 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027213 BTC.

BEAT Profile

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,606,879 tokens. BEAT’s official website is beat.org. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

