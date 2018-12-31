Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,579,139 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 1,472,860 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $37,912,859.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beigene by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1,649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 82,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

BGNE opened at $136.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.57. Beigene has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/beigene-ltd-bgne-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.