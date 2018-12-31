Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,579,139 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 1,472,860 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
In other news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $37,912,859.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,122 shares of company stock worth $17,156,904. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beigene by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1,649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 82,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.
BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.
BGNE opened at $136.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.57. Beigene has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.81.
Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beigene
BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
