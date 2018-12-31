Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bellatrix Exploration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an average rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bellatrix Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Bellatrix Exploration stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.94. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

