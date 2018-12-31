Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,025 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

