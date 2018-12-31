Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (TLG) a €26.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Commerzbank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TLG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.46 ($29.60).

Shares of TLG opened at €24.22 ($28.16) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

